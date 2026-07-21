Meridian police defend surveillance technology as neighbors raise privacy concerns

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Residents in Meridian are raising concerns about police surveillance technology, including Axon cameras, license plate readers, and drones — and the Meridian Police Department is responding.

Axon cameras are automated cameras used for security and, in some cases, to read license plates and capture vehicle information. Some residents say these forms of video surveillance violate their Fourth Amendment rights and worry the technology may cause more harm than good.

WATCH neighbors voice surveillance camera concerns and what Meridian Police Department uses these tools for

Meridian police respond to drone and surveillance camera concerns

"We just want to see them taken down," Kali Sherman, a concerned citizen, said.

"People's privacy is more important than finding every single criminal," Tyler Cain, chair of Deflock Idaho, said.

Sherman also questioned whether the technology is delivering results.

"Is it being used to actually solve any crimes here in Meridian? Or is it actually bettering any situation?" Sherman said.

Meridian police say the technology is helping officers solve crimes faster and is providing enhanced safety for officers, suspects, and citizens.

The Meridian Police Department uses Axon cameras, and any data gathered is owned and controlled by the department. That data is purged after 60 days unless it is needed as evidence in a crime. The department says the data is not sold to any third parties and is only shared with agencies with whom they have a memorandum of understanding.

The Meridian Police Department also operates a drone for first responders program — a separate entity from the Axon cameras. Administrative Lieutenant Brandon Clyde said the drones have helped officers solve crimes more efficiently.

"The murder of Tolben Bolter was caught with one of our field drones here in Meridian Police Department and we would not have located that suspect that ultimately shot and killed Tolben Bolter," Clyde said.

However, like the Axon cameras, some residents worry the drones are also an invasion of privacy.

"You don't have that sense of privacy even in your own backyard. Even when you have a fence, like that drone can look right over your fence into your windows," Sherman said.

Clyde said the department is committed to transparency and legal compliance.

"We make sure the DFR program as well as our field drone program is following the law. We can only search a location whether it's via consent, a warrant, or exigent circumstances. And we are very closely watching and monitoring its utilization," Clyde said.

If you have questions or concerns about this topic, reach out at kalkidan@kivitv.com.

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