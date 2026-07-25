American Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage as summer donations drop sharply

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage after donations dropped nearly 25% in June, with critically low supplies of O-positive and B-negative blood.

Hospitals across the country currently have only one to three days of blood supply on hand, leaving little room for emergencies, trauma cases, or surgeries.



WATCH | How neighbors are responding to emergency blood shortage—

Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage as donations drop

Eloisa Cruz, account manager for the American Red Cross and Blood Services, said the need does not slow down during the summer months.

"The need for blood doesn't ever take a vacation...so you know we're on summer vacation, but we always constantly need blood. Blood is needed every 2 seconds; there's a patient that needs blood." Eloisa said.

The Red Cross says summer vacations, busy schedules, and the loss of school blood drives have all contributed to the decline in donations.

In Idaho, the Red Cross says a strong base of donors is helping fill the gap, with local donations being sent to hospitals across the country. Organizers say blood donated in the Treasure Valley could help save lives far beyond Idaho's borders.

Blood donor Daniel Rossenthal said he had no idea how badly donations were needed or how much his contributions were helping others.

"I started drawing blood simply because it was necessary for me, and I was not aware of how much it's needed in our country and how much it helps other people. I just wasn't aware of it before," Daniel told Idaho News 6.

The Red Cross says many people do not realize blood cannot be stockpiled. It has a limited shelf life and must be constantly replaced through volunteer donations.

Rossenthal said fear should not be a barrier to donating.

He said, "It's okay to do things that are scary if it helps you and helps other people."

The Red Cross has multiple donation drives planned across the Treasure Valley this month, including events in Meridian at Valley Regional Transit and the Fairview Walmart.

Donors of all blood types are needed. Appointments can be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.