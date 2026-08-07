WATCH: Twin Falls police release timeline video from deadly In-N-Out shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls police released a detailed timeline video on Friday showing the events surrounding the deadly Aug. 1 shooting at the city's newly opened In-N-Out.

The video was shared during a news conference Friday morning, where investigators walked through the sequence of events, the law enforcement response and the actions of people who helped during the attack.

The roughly 10-minute video includes footage, audio and images from the incident. Police warned the material may be disturbing for some viewers and said portions were edited, blurred or removed to protect privacy and avoid graphic content.

WATCH: Twin Falls police release a full timeline video breaking down the Aug. 1 In-N-Out shooting.

WATCH: Police release footage detailing moments before, during In-N-Out shooting

Investigators said they are sharing the timeline to provide transparency and help the community understand what happened during the shooting.

According to police, the gunman arrived at the In-N-Out drive-thru before shooting employees and customers inside and outside the restaurant. The attack later moved to nearby areas, including Blue Lakes Boulevard, the Twin Falls Visitors Center and a walking trail.

Police said 10 people were shot during the incident, including three people who died. The victims killed were identified as Dale Schultz, 66, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Christopher Claunch, 59, of Hagerman; and Ashley Garibay, 23, of Stockton, California.

READ MORE | Police release names of three people killed in Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting

Officials also highlighted several acts of bravery during the attack, including the actions of Austin James, a former Twin Falls police officer and former Idaho State Police trooper who ran toward the sound of gunfire and attempted to intervene.

Police also described the actions of an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper who exchanged gunfire with the gunman, helped evacuate employees and customers, and guided responding officers toward the threat.

RELATED | "We are a Second Amendment state": Twin Falls sheriff calls armed citizens 'heroes' after In-N-Out shooting

Investigators said they believe the gunman, previously identified as 24-year-old Chad Williams, acted alone and there is still no known motive for the attack. Police said they will continue referring to him as "the gunman" or "the suspect" during updates, saying their focus remains on victims, survivors and the community.

During Friday's briefing, officials also addressed a moment on a walking trail where an employee confronted the gunman, giving others nearby time to turn around and escape. Officials called the employee's actions heroic, saying the person "distracted the gunman long enough for citizens to turn and run in the other direction to safety."

Police said the investigation remains active and involves multiple agencies, including the FBI, Idaho State Police and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Idaho News 6 will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

Watch the full Twin Falls police press conference for the latest information on the In-N-Out shooting investigation —

Full press conference: Twin Falls officials discuss In-N-Out shooting investigation

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