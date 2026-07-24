Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament plays on despite forecasted 104-degree heat

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament is underway at Settlers Park in Meridian — and with triple-digit temperatures hitting the Treasure Valley, staying cool is just as important as staying competitive.

Around 66 teams from across the Pacific Northwest are competing this weekend, including players from Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, and Canada. Forecasts show highs climbing to around 104 degrees this week.

For some teams, the jump in temperature has been dramatic. Chad Sorensen, coach of the Kelso 12U Allstars, said his players are adjusting to conditions far different from home.

WATCH: youth baseball tournament battles 104-degree heat in Meridian

Youth baseball tournament battles 104-degree heat in Meridian

"In Port Angeles it was 60 degrees. So, we went from playing 5 games in 60-degree weather to...they said it was a 105 feel right now. Something like that. So, it's a little different for us," Sorensen said.

To stay safe in the extreme heat, teams and spectators are finding different ways to cool off. Travis Young, Meridian Youth Baseball and Softball League president, said organizers are making sure resources are available for everyone on and off the field.

"We have ice waters for all the players... a lot of the teams are having fans and cooling rags and just taking breaks and precautions if innings go long. Just making sure everybody's safe, hydrated, and having fun," Young said.

Organizers say player safety is their top priority and are encouraging families to take breaks inside if the heat becomes too much.

"We've just been respectful just letting families know that like, 'Hey, if you feel like it's getting too bad like... no one's forced to play,'" Young said.

Players say they're doing their part too — using cooling rags, ice packs, and even dunking their heads into ice chests between innings. When asked what the weather has been like during games, players Baylor Dodgson and Greysen Young had simple answers.

"Hot," Dodgson said.

"Hot and now windy," Young said.

As for how they're coping, the players said cooling rags, drinking water, and dunking their heads in the cooler are their go-to strategies.

The league has hosted these tournaments for years, and with more than 1,500 kids in its program, organizers say baseball continues to be a big part of the Meridian community.

Despite the high temperatures, Travis Young said the league is excited for the opportunity to compete against teams from across the region — all with the same goal in mind.

"The winner of regionals in each age division will go to the World Series...that's the end goal," Young said.

The tournament runs through the weekend, with winners in each age division advancing to the World Series.

Tournament organizers are encouraging players and families to take extra precautions this week, including drinking water frequently, taking shade breaks, and watching for signs of heat exhaustion.

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