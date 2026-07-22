Neighbors react to 'The Fields,' a newly approved major mixed-use development in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A recently approved development is set to significantly change the landscape of northwest Meridian near the Meridian-Nampa border, just north of Chinden Boulevard.

The project, called "The Fields," would bring hundreds of acres of mixed-use development to the area in two phases, including residential, commercial, and manufacturing space, according to city documents.

WATCH to learn more details on the project and how neighbors are responding

Neighbors respond to a recently approved major mixed-use development called The Fields

The development includes about 1,000 single-family homes, more than 40 acres of retail space, and areas zoned for light industrial use. The project is expected to significantly impact traffic, business, and growth in this part of the Treasure Valley.

Meridian City Council recently approved the plans, clearing the way for construction to move forward.

Justin Hall, a Meridian resident, said he worries the area's infrastructure isn't ready for this level of growth.

"The traffic...I know Ten Mile and I know a lot of these larger thoroughfares are pretty overloaded...traffic on Ten Mile...it almost feels like it's becoming the second Eagle Road," Hall said.

Hall also expressed concern about how the development could impact crowding and the rural character of the area.

"A friend of my dad's still farms the land and it's cutting right through his farm...his field. I think it's right across from Ustick where this new subdivision will be," Hall said.

Hall described the pace of growth in the region as striking.

"It's been interesting to watch the growth its been insane," Hall said.

The project's development team did not respond to a request for comment about resident concerns or the timeline for construction.

For now, the open fields remain unchanged, but the area could look very different in the coming years.

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