Smoke lingers in the Treasure Valley as schools are about to start

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Families in Meridian are preparing for school to start, but poor air quality from wildfire smoke is already changing daily routines for some parents.

Miranda Olmos said her children's daycare has decided to keep kids inside during the day because of the smoke.

"It was worrisome, but also, I'm aware that they are doing it for the sake and the health of the kids," Olmos said.

WATCH | Smoke lingers in the Valley as schools are about to start—

Smoke lingers in the Valley as schools are about to start

Olmos said her kids haven't been able to play outside for nearly two weeks, leaving many children stir crazy after being cooped up inside all day. While she appreciates the focus on safety, it's still been an adjustment.

"We have two dogs and a mini pig, we go on walks every single night and go to the park for an hour or so and it's like, we can't do any of that right now," Olmos said.

To help keep her children active indoors, Olmos said her family has been finding creative ways to burn off energy.

"My husband will set up like obstacle courses on the floor with like tape, so we're like running back and forth," Olmos said.

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Michael Toole with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said it's important for schools and parents to keep monitoring daily air quality reports.

"That level, even healthy adults can start seeing impacts from the smoke, and then it's recommended that everybody limit their exposure outside," Toole said.

Parents can track conditions using DEQ and EPA air quality maps online.

School officials say they will continue using air quality guidelines to decide if recess, PE classes, and after-school activities need to be moved indoors or canceled.

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