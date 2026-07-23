Meridian's Main Street Mix brings live music and community to Generations Plaza on Wednesdays

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian's Main Street Mix is bringing neighbors together every Wednesday this summer at Generations Plaza for a night of live music, food, and community.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 12 and is organized by the Meridian Arts Commission in partnership with several community sponsors.

This week's show featured a performance by Various Lazy, a local band that says events like this give the community something to look forward to midweek.

WATCH: What neighbors love about Meridian's Main Street Mix

Meridian's Main Street Mix fills Generations Plaza with live music and community every Wednesday this summer

"Especially on a Wednesday night after work, you got something to look forward to," Geoff Maestas, the band's leader, said.

Bass player Larry Kisser said the event's casual atmosphere is part of what makes it special.

"It brings the community together, and people come out and have fun and bring their kids with them and bring their dog if they want, and it's just a very casual and fun time," Kisser said.

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Despite smoky air quality and rain earlier in the evening, neighbors still turned out for the show. Community members Karlee Bradshaw and Kelly Wood said the cooler post-rain weather made for an ideal night out.

"The weather cleared up, and it got kind of nicer, and it seemed like the perfect weather to hang out outside. It feels good out," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw added that events like Main Street Mix help residents discover local artists they may never have encountered otherwise.

"I think it's important because it just gives people things to do, to connect, to have community, to meet new people, be outside I just think it's a great thing," Bradshaw said.

Sergio Ospina, assistant general manager at Las Calaveras, said the event not only strengthens community bonds but also drives foot traffic to local businesses.

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"You get different music and different people together and it brings this nice closeness that's what these small communities are really about," Ospina said.

Main Street Mix continues every Wednesday through Aug. 12 at Generations Plaza from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

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