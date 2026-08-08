Meridian Police warn parents about online grooming risks

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As kids head back to school and spend more time using phones, laptops and gaming devices, Meridian Police say parents need to stay involved in their children's online activity.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea says online grooming has been a growing problem for years.

"Well, it's a huge issue, and it's just, and it's one of those things where parents need to know what their kids are doing," Basterrechea said.

WATCH: How to protect your kids from online grooming

How to protect your kids from online grooming

Meridian Police's "Keeping Your Child Safe Online" guide recommends keeping computers in open areas of the home, reviewing privacy settings, and talking with children about the risks of meeting people they know only online.

Those risks aren't limited to social media.

"There are people who get on the online gaming systems, and they start grooming kids through those gaming systems," Basterrechea said.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also warns parents about popular apps including Snapchat, Discord, Roblox, TikTok and WhatsApp, saying some features can make it easier for strangers to contact kids or hide conversations.

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The task force also warns about so-called "vault apps," which can hide photos, videos, or messages behind passwords or disguised icons.

"These kids make friends online, but they've never met them in person. They have no idea who is actually on the other end of those conversations," Basterrechea said.

The ICAC Task Force recommends that parents keep an eye on app downloads, talk openly with their children about online safety and learn the warning signs of grooming.

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Basterrechea says one of the simplest steps can happen at bedtime.

"If you are a parent and you have kids with a smartphone, number one is that smartphone doesn't go into their bedroom with them at night," Basterrechea said.

Basterrechea says while technology continues to evolve, parental involvement remains one of the most important ways to help keep kids safe online.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of online grooming, police say there are resources that can help. You can find those linked below.



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