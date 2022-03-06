Geneva Zoltek joined Idaho News 6 March 2022 from her home state next door, Montana.

Before KIVI, Geneva worked at KPAX-TV in Missoula, Montana as a multi-media journalist covering everything from wildlife to wildfires. While working in Missoula, she completed a master's degree in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism at the University of Montana. But, although she is a Griz, she's also a Bobcat - Geneva received a BA with a minor in political science from Montana State University in 2017.

Though the 'Big Sky State' will always be home, Geneva is excited to explore what Idaho has to offer - ski spots and hot springs suggestions are welcome.

Catch Geneva in the weather center providing forecasts Friday and Saturday evenings and covering weather, climate, environmental news on weekdays.