Grab that rain jacket! Storms on deck Tuesday

Skies remain overcast Tuesday morning ahead of an active afternoon as the remainder of low-pressure activity from a tropical storm hits the area.

Light showers hang around SW Idaho around 8AM this morning so grab that rain gear just in case. We're looking at a 75% chance of the Treasure Valley area getting hit with this activity through 6PM.

Idaho News 6

Stronger storms are set to develop later this afternoon and evening. Around 4PM we'll see thunderstorms pass right through the Treasure Valley. Around a half inch of rain - possibly 1 inch - is expected in some areas that experience heavy rainfall today.

Idaho News 6

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 5PM for the following areas: West Central Mountains, Boise Mountains, Upper Weiser River, Baker County, Malheur County, and the lower Treasure Valley.

Excessive rainfall could lead to rising streams, creeks and rivers. Low-lying areas and urban spots with poor drainage could see an impact.

Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s today in the lower valleys. We're even seeing a high of just 68 in the McCall area. Rainstorms fizzle out after today.

Starting to feel like Fall! But we warm up this weekend back into the 90s.