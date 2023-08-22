Grab that rain jacket! Storms on deck Tuesday

Skies remain overcast Tuesday morning ahead of an active afternoon as the remainder of low-pressure activity from a tropical storm hits the area.
Light showers hang around SW Idaho around 8AM this morning so grab that rain gear just in case. We're looking at a 75% chance of the Treasure Valley area getting hit with this activity through 6PM.
Stronger storms are set to develop later this afternoon and evening. Around 4PM we'll see thunderstorms pass right through the Treasure Valley. Around a half inch of rain - possibly 1 inch - is expected in some areas that experience heavy rainfall today.
A Flood Watch remains in effect until 5PM for the following areas: West Central Mountains, Boise Mountains, Upper Weiser River, Baker County, Malheur County, and the lower Treasure Valley.
Excessive rainfall could lead to rising streams, creeks and rivers. Low-lying areas and urban spots with poor drainage could see an impact.
Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s today in the lower valleys. We're even seeing a high of just 68 in the McCall area. Rainstorms fizzle out after today.
Starting to feel like Fall! But we warm up this weekend back into the 90s.