East Fire explodes to 100 acres near Cascade

Excessive heat yesterday may have contributed to the growth of the East Fire near Cascade. Current size is estimated at 100 acres with 0% containment. Here's a shot of the glow from Tamarack Resort's Summit Cam.

Tamarack Resort East Fire via Tamarack Resort's summit cam

The Cascade Ranger District is responding to the fire that is burning in heavy timber to the East of Forest Road 409 and South of Forest Road 405. Aircraft and resources are currently responding. According to InciWeb, a closure area near the fire will take effect in the coming days for public safety. The approximate location is 2 Miles northeast of East Mountain.

The cause is under investigation. The Valley County Sheriff is reporting the fire started around 4:15 Wednesday.

