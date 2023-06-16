New telescope debuts to the public at Bruneau Dunes State Park

On a clear night, who doesn’t enjoy looking up and checking out the countless stars in the heavens?

Now, we can get a closer look than ever before here in Idaho thanks to the new telescope at Bruneau Dunes State Park.

“This is extremely exciting. You have no idea just how exciting this is," park astronomer Greg Harman told Idaho News 6.

Here’s why this is a big deal. This powerful research grade CDK700 telescope is the largest and most advanced in the state. The second largest in the pacific northwest, according to park manager Bryan Bealba.

“A couple decades ago, an instrument like this would have cost a lot more than it did today. Because it's definitely more accessible," Harman explained.

The price tag for the new instrument, a rotating dome and sophisticated computational station rung up a cool $2.7 million paid for with state and federal stimulus funding.

The trusty, but aging, 25-year-old scope will still be in use at the park in addition to a solar telescope.

Telescope viewing is available starting this Friday night. Pre-show starts at 9:30 p.m. and at 10 p.m. the main observatory program kicks off. Because of limited parking, the manager is holding admission to the first 100 vehicles and is expecting the first night to sell out.

For the season, Friday through Sunday telescope viewing is availalble in addition to the week-long offerings of camping, climbing and fishing at Bruneau.

