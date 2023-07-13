Mormon crickets outbreaks reported in Idaho

BOISE — Idaho is on the map for Mormon cricket hotspots this year and experts say several counties are experiencing outbreaks.

Compared to last year, the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture has responded to a 62% increase in requests for assistance to manage surging populations.

"Everyone I've talked to, from extension offices for the University of Idaho to our county weed superintendents, are saying it's a banner year, it's bad," Sam Kellendy, ISDA Grasshopper and Mormon Cricket Control Program Manager, told Idaho New 6.

So far this year, ISDA has received 182 requests for agricultural-use landowner assistance.

"This time last year, we were at about 51 [requests]," Kellendy said. "We're actually having about three times as busy of a year as we did last year."

Mormon crickets are not technically crickets, they’re katydids, the only katydid in the U.S. that can reach outbreak levels - which is currently happening in Idaho. Just three Mormon crickets per square yard indicates an active infestation.

When Mormon cricket populations get large enough, they march in bands covering large areas of land in little time. They migrate towards new sources of food traveling up to one mile a day and 25-50 miles in a season.

“With the amount of agriculture happening in Idaho and the amount of irrigation happening, it's kind of like we opened up an ‘all-you-can-eat buffet’ for them," Kellendy explained.

Although the insects are a normal part of desert ecosystems in this region, they're having a particularly good year. A wet spring and mild start to summer could be playing a part.

“It seems like conditions have actually really favored them. They were able to hatch really well and once they came out, there was so much moisture and so much food available that they're not seeing very much death happening," Kellendy explained.

This is a big concern for the ag sector, after all, the bugs were named after they destroyed crops of early Mormon settlers in this region in the late 1800s. Surging populations can quickly make their way through crops, and as the insects are also cannibalistic and eat one another when food sources dwindle, it causes issues for farmers.

With the help of an apple pumice-based bait, USDA policy managers manage surging populations after consulting with landowners. The crickets are drawn to that new food source away from crops to meet their fate. This season over 75 thousand pounds of distributed insecticide bait has been distributed in Idaho.

As these insects have just a six-week life cycle, Kellendy said they keep on reproducing through the summer months; “we could expect another wave in in July. We typically see requests through September for assistance.”

Currently, ISDA is reporting outbreaks in Cassia, Oneida, Power and Franklin counties. More information can be found on the mitigation program here.

