Foggy start followed by mild weather Tuesday

Nice weather on deck for Tuesday! Overnight storms are dropping out of the Gem State and we're left with partial cloud cover and mild temperatures.

Foggy conditions early this morning in the Treasure Valley and central Idaho. In higher elevations, visibility is significantly reduced. Turn fog lights on and drive safe. Fog clears up later this morning by 11 AM.

Mostly sunny conditions will dominate central and south Idaho today. We're looking at highs in the mid-80s in the Boise area. Mountain towns will see highs in the 70s. Not bad for early August! Temperature warm back up tomorrow.