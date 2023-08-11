Nonprofit Wild Hearts helps Idaho's teen girls get outdoors

BOISE — It’s summertime and that means it's high time to venture out of the house and into the great outdoors of the Gem State.

One local nonprofit, Wild Hearts Idaho, is helping girls take a step out of their comfort zones and join the fun.

“We believe that the outdoors, and Idaho's outdoors in particular, are a great classroom to teach confidence and community and decision making and all sorts of incredible skills to grow leaders for the next generation," Serena Rasmussen, Executive Director for the organization, told Idaho News 6.

Rafting, backpacking, rock climbing and more are all free for the young attendees at this volunteer-driven nonprofit.

Wild Hearts Idaho

Wild Hearts is year-round, leading about 15 excursions during the summer and a handful of snowshoeing trips in the winter. The group serves ages twelve through eighteen.

"The outdoors are predominantly male-oriented," Rasmussen said, "that's a lot of the access issues that we at Wild Hearts are trying to address. The outdoors really do help develop a well-rounded individual and girls have historically not felt as accepted or been able to access those outdoor spaces."

The nonprofit also addresses another challenge to safely getting outside: cost.

According to Volunteer Coordinator Hali Goodrich, getting good outdoor gear for kids can be intimidating for parents and a financial barrier.

"It's definitely helpful in being more welcoming and lowering that intimidation factor for people wanting to do something for the first time, which over 50% of our girls on every single trip are doing that thing for the first time," Goodrich said.

Wild Hearts is currently raising funds for an adventure van to transport participants to and from excursions, but used gear in good condition is also a welcome donation.

"Backpacks or hiking boots and hiking shoes or things that are more technical. Good jackets, things like that," Goodrich said.

And a bonus to getting teens outdoors?

“Much of the feedback from last year was from girls telling us 'hey, this backpacking trip, this three days, was the longest I've been away from my phone ever,'" Rasmussen joked.

On Sunday, September 24th Wild hearts is hosting its annual Wild River Dash, a duathlon. Kids, teens and adults compete in a race across Quinn's Pond on paddleboards and then run a race on the greenbelt. The fundraising event will conclude with raffle prizes, live music, food and drink. Click here for more information.