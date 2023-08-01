Active weather hits tonight, cool down heading towards Idaho

FILL ME OUT — We move in to the eighth month of 2023 Tuesday and kick things off with HOT temperatures. Stay safe out there - we'll see highs in the upper 90s and low 100s in the lower valleys of Idaho.

A monsoonal weather pattern is expected to push northward into southern and central Idaho over the coming days. Tuesday night most activity is concentrated east of the Magic Valley towards east Idaho and Wyoming.

We're tracking a slight chance of precipitation this afternoon in the Twin Falls area with t-storm potential through the evening. Tomorrow, that chance of precipitation ramps up to 40%. Gusty conditions are possible as well as dry lightning. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this area because of the fire implications of this weather.

Idaho News 6 Monsoonal weather pattern pushes in Wednesday.

This active weather extends through tomorrow and temps will cool significantly with this system, we'll see highs in the 80s tomorrow.