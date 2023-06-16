Warmer weather settles in briefly, major shift expected Sunday

What great weather for a Friday! We are looking at more sunshine today in addition to a boost in temperatures as a ridge of high pressure continues to build into the Pacific NW.

Enjoy this while it lasts, a major shift is coming this weekend. Saturday, our temps will remain consistent but we'll start to get a lot more cloud cover. Then Sunday, temps will start to take a dive with the help of a cold front.

Idaho News 6

The cold front Sunday into Monday could bring some stormy activity to the region in the form of scattered showers and a gusty NW wind. We could even some areas of snow accumulation in high elevations above 6000 feet.