Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer weather settles in briefly, major shift expected Sunday

Treasure Valley Day Planner
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley Day Planner
Treasure Valley extended forecast
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 07:22:13-04

What great weather for a Friday! We are looking at more sunshine today in addition to a boost in temperatures as a ridge of high pressure continues to build into the Pacific NW.

Enjoy this while it lasts, a major shift is coming this weekend. Saturday, our temps will remain consistent but we'll start to get a lot more cloud cover. Then Sunday, temps will start to take a dive with the help of a cold front.

Treasure Valley extended forecast

The cold front Sunday into Monday could bring some stormy activity to the region in the form of scattered showers and a gusty NW wind. We could even some areas of snow accumulation in high elevations above 6000 feet.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018