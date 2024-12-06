Magical Christmas lights dazzle West Boise neighborhood

WEST BOISE, Idaho — For our Valley Lights coverage, we meet a couple who have been putting up decorations for ten years and each year they keep adding more. I'm your West Boise neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at the most recognizable house on Samson Avenue.



"Everybody stops and wants to talk to me, 'how are you doing this, when is this going to be up, when is it going to be ready?'" said Chris Paulus.

Chris and Gretchen Paulus have been putting up Christmas decorations for the past ten years.

"I get a lot of compliments on that one because it came out really nice, the star of Bethlehem," says Chris.

It all started when Chris was a kid putting up Christmas decorations with his grandfather.

"We'd go over there, and he'd let us put up the lights and that's what we did every year and it just kind of evolved into this. I have this love for Christmas, and it started out small with just a few things and basically it evolved into this," said Paulus.

The couple moved to a corner house in this West Boise neighborhood from Nampa allowing them to grow their display.

Chris said, "it just seemed like a good idea and place to do it."

He continued, "There's a lot here. Like I said its over 90 pieces of not just the blow-ups but little ones and the things out through here."

From spinning inflatables and lights lining the house and fence to music, and a Christmas countdown clock.

They're adding new additions each year.

Chris says it's sometimes hard to live up to the standard, but it's worth it all in the end.

"I get a little bit like 'yeah maybe I'm not going to do it this year because it's a lot of work', but we buckle down and we get it done. And we enjoy it it's well worth it just because of the joy that it brings to us, and the neighborhood and anyone else who gets to experience it on the Boise Christmas lights," said Paulus.