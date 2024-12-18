It's Christmas in the Garden over at Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In today's Valley Lights, we're checking out "Christmas in the Garden" at Orton Botanical Garden.



"I think it's over 250,000 lights throughout the garden,” said LaMar Orton from Orton Botanical Garden.



Christmas in the Garden is located at 867 Filer Ave. West in Twin Falls.



The Christmas-themed, multicolored stroll through the garden, will continue through the 29th.

For the last ten years, the people behind Twin Falls' non-profit Orton Botanical Garden have been lighting up the night throughout the holiday season, with "Christmas in the Garden".

"This time of year, looks really different than it does the rest of the year. We have over 200,000 lights, I think it's over 250,000 lights throughout the garden,” said LaMar Orton from Orton Botanical Garden.

Orton Botanical Garden sits on five acres of land and is a testament to the drought-tolerant plants of the Great Basin Desert.

"We have over 400 different varieties of plants in the garden,” said Orton.

Running until Dec. 29, the sprawling varieties of cacti, yuccas and Idaho native plants are transformed into a dual trail stroll through endless holiday joy.

"We have a short loop and a long loop. The long loop is about a half a mile walk and the short loop is about half that, it's about a quarter of a mile,” said Orton.

For anyone looking to take in the sights, it's a festival of colors and fun for the entire family.

"It's awesome, I've never seen anything like it,” said Christmas in the Garden guest, Pam Keller.

"There's a lot of cactuses," said Devayne.

"It's beautiful, it brings back a lot of childhood core memories for me," said Kourtney Shaw

And for the man behind it all, LaMar Orton, Christmas in the Garden is a labor of love. But it's a job he's more than happy to take on.

"It makes me feel very good about it all, but it is a lot of work,” said Orton.

Located at 867 Filer Ave. West in Twin Falls, all of the money raised from Christmas crowds will go back into the garden.

Supporting a local effort to preserve the treasures of the high desert and continuing to add to a growing tradition of holiday celebration.

"This year we're charging $5 a person, five and under are free but for a household, it's $20 for a household,” added Orton.

The Christmas-themed, multicolored stroll through the garden, will continue through the 29th from 6 to 10 p.m.