Nampa family brings Valley Lights and Santa to town, creating magical moments for families in need

NAMPA, Idaho — The Coggins family in Nampa creates a festive holiday experience with a beautifully decorated lawn and free visits from Santa, drawing families from across the state. In addition to spreading Christmas cheer, they support the local community by hosting charity nights that raise funds for the Nampa Women's Shelter.



To visit Santa and Mrs. Claus you can visit 1212 Syringa Ln every day from 6:30-9:00pm from December 13th to 21st.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus' chairs might be ready for them to visit boys and girls, but we're a long way from the North Pole -- more like south Nampa. For the Coggins', the effort to bring the Claus' to town is well worth the effort.

Homeowner Bill Coggins said, "You know, just seeing the kids, and to look on their face when they come up and get to see Santa and just the wonder in their eyes and listen to the stories and the wishes and the wants."

From a lawn filled with inflatables and thousands of lights to Santa's workshop, complete with fireplace, ready to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear. A process that starts right after Halloween.

"It's about a month into the process with the platforms up on the roof and getting everything up there. That's usually where we start so that we can get off the roof early before the weather gets nasty," Coggins said.

For a few nights each season, Bill recruits his daughter to bring some holiday magic to those in need.

Coggins explained, "We run a charity drive doing cocoa and cookies. My daughter's business, 'Gimme Some Sugar.'"

Bringing over cocoa and baked goodies, the Coggins donate hundreds to the Nampa Women's Shelter

"Last year, I think we did $600 on the four nights that we had the cocoa sales go on," Coggins says.

This year is the Coggins' second year providing free visits to Santa providing opportunities for families across the state.

"Last year, we had people lined up down the sidewalk waiting for us to come out at 6 waiting for us to come out... We had a family that drove all the way from Payette area. Had some issues and missed their Christmas photo opportunity, so we piled them all in, and they got a family Christmas card photo. So it's just a little way of giving back," said Coggins.

