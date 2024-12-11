Request your favorite Christmas tunes at 'Lights on Brush Creek' in Kuna

KUNA, Idaho — In today's Valley Lights we introduce you to a Kuna family that lets you control the light show on their house — with your phone — by requesting your favorite classic Christmas tunes. Lights on Brush Creek is an interactive show with lights synchronized to music.



The interactive light show runs from 5:30-10 p.m. every day with three different programmed shows throughout the week and a special sacred show on Sundays.

You can learn more about Lights on Brush Creek here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"So I love Christmas lights, grew up loving Christmas lights, it's one of my favorite things about the season," says Kyle Leybas.

Kyle and Stacey Leybas have turned their house into quite the show with 12,287 individually programmed lights flashing to classic Christmas tunes.

"What makes us unique is one, having the synchronized music to the show but also the fact that you can request the next song in the playlist," says Kyle Leybas.

Visitors can push a big red button to hear the music from the sidewalk or tune in on the radio from the warmth of the car.

"There's actually a QR code by our push button that you can scan and you can request the next song in the lineup. So we actually have 50 different songs that you can choose from throughout the night, so you can interrupt, I guess, the regular scheduled playlist to listen to your favorite song," says Kyle Leybas.

You can catch four unique programmed shows that change throughout the week and run from 5:30 to 10 p.m. every day. They also have light-up bracelets that synchronize with the music for people to wear while they watch.

"We expected cars to come, you know, park and watch the show for a little bit, but it's been really neat to see people get out of their cars and be out on the driveway and dancing with the music. It's been a more interactive experience and a way for us to get to know our neighbors better, which has been fun," says Stacey Leybas.

"Any way that I can find a way to bring joy to somebody else this time of year, that's what the goal is and so I figured this is one small way to give a free option for people to go find joy just for a couple minutes with their family or by themselves or any of the above," says Kyle Leybas.