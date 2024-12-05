Hidden Springs shines bright with holiday spirit and community cheer

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — Hidden Springs transforms into a winter wonderland each year, with dazzling holiday displays that light up the community.



One home stands out, featuring glowing nativity scenes, colorful tree forests, and a bustling village of elves.

The elaborate decorations inspire neighbors to join in, turning the neighborhood into a festive display of holiday spirit.

It might look like the North Pole, but this winter wonderland is nestled a little farther south—on a foggy night in Hidden Springs. Here, the countdown to Christmas is in full swing at the Corcoran house.

Tim Corcoran has earned the title of 'Father Christmas' around these parts—and for good reason. He spends all year planning and preparing for this magical display.

“We argue about when it goes out. I try to make it last until Thanksgiving, but he never does,” said Tim’s wife, Linda Corcoran.

From a glowing nativity scene—

“It’s the reason for the season, and that’s why we’re all here and the celebration that it brings,” said Tim Corcoran.

—to a colorful tree forest that requires a little extra planning:

“I actually start planting the artificial trees in October because the ground gets a little cold,” said Corcoran.

There’s Santa’s ski shop—

“He sits out here each day with his goggles on. He’s ready to rock and roll,” Corcoran added.

Candy canes, reindeer, and a bustling village of elves. Every year, Tim and Linda find new inspiration for their display.

“We watch another Hallmark movie, and something else happens!” said Linda Corcoran.

But for the Corcorans, it’s about more than just lights and decorations—it’s about creating a space for joy, connection, and community.

And that spirit has caught on. Each year, more neighbors join in, lighting up their own homes and lawns.

“So what we have here is the North Pole Village directional sign,” Corcoran explained. “And down at the bottom, we have a little sign about one of our neighbors, the Cramps.”

Down the street, the Cramp family has decked out their lawn too, joining the festive fun.

“We’ve seen it grow over the years. More and more people are putting lights up, and, ya know, hopefully, in a few years, it’ll be something extra special,” said Cramp.

So, from twinkling lights to heartfelt tributes, the Corcorans have turned their home into a beacon of holiday cheer in Hidden Springs.

“It just buoys the happiness that everyone has here. They’re so friendly, so outgoing. And when people stop and say, ‘You just bring so much pleasure to the community by all of the work that you’ve done,’ it’s heartwarming. It makes all of us want to do more of it,” said Corcoran.

