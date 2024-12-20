Boise couple turns home into a 'Nightmare Before Christmas' holiday display

NORTH END, Idaho — A Boise home in the North End has become a holiday destination, thanks to the creativity of Tyler Bush and Michael Mann. Each year, the couple transforms their front yard into a scene straight out of The Nightmare Before Christmas, blending Halloween and Christmas into a whimsical display.

“We do a Nightmare Before Christmas display at Christmastime because it’s one of my favorite movies,” Bush said. “It’s actually a Christmas movie, and it’s a love story.”

The elaborate display features handcrafted props, a fully functioning countdown clock engineered by Mann, and iconic scenes from the beloved film.

“The tall Jack, when you buy it—we got them from Home Depot last year—but it didn’t come with the Santa outfit, so we actually got all the fabric and made the Santa outfit,” Bush explained during a tour of the yard. “And then we did the big snake. This is this year’s edition. There’s a scene in the movie where Jack is delivering presents, and then the snake comes out and eats one of the kids’ Christmas trees.”

For Bush and Mann, their annual display is about more than just creativity—it’s about sharing their passion with the community.

“Now people in the neighborhood—we’re known as the Nightmare Before Christmas house,” Bush said. “We’ve talked to people when they pull up and stuff, and they’re like, ‘Oh, we come by every year.’”

From a man-eating wreath to Oogie Boogie’s lair, every piece in the display is carefully crafted.

“We get to do it together, which is fun,” Mann added.

The couple continually adds new elements each year.

“We’re always adding to it,” Mann said.

As they look ahead to future additions, Bush and Mann hope their holiday creation brings joy to all who visit.

“We need a lot more happiness in the world right now,” Bush said.