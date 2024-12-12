Caldwell Street lit up with holiday spirit all due to a 38-year tradition

CALDWELL, Idaho — After what started as a small hobby turned into a big Christmas collection. One Caldwell man has kept his holiday tradition for 38 years lighting up his home with Christmas spirit.



After moving to Caldwell Rick Lundberg wanted to bring the Christmas spirit to his street.

This 38-year tradition started as a small hobby and is now something he plans ahead.

2 months and 200 plus hours of work he hopes to con

For 38 years Rick Lundberg has made it his mission to bring Christmas cheer to his Caldwell street.

It's a labor of love that takes months to make happen hoping people will come to appreciate what he calls his work of art.

"It takes me over 200 hours and over two months to do this by myself," said Caldwell resident Rick Lundberg.

Lundberg's display has grown throughout the years even though he often thinks each year will be his last.

"I'm an electronic technician, so I like to play with this kind of stuff. So I started building my display, oh boy, a long time ago, and it just kept growing over the years," said Lundberg.

After building a collection that covers most of his 2-acre property with approximately 200thousand LED lights he tells me he still finds himself searching for more.

"Every year after Christmas I go around all the stores and get what I can at 50% off and sometimes get lucky at 75% off," said Lundberg.

Each corner is filled with lights, music, inflatables, and more– one must wonder where it all goes once the season is over.

"I have a really large collection I have a warehouse in the back of my property where I store all this stuff," said Lundberg.

He says each inflatable still has its own box and he makes sure to file everything in order to save time for next year's installment but his main reason to keep on bringing his Christmas display each year:

"It's just a fun time to bring something good to America and sometimes people get out and enjoy my display. You just can't see everything in the car," said Lundberg.

Rick's hope is to continue this tradition for as long as he can and hopes more people get out to see each tiny detail that he's put in and to enjoy his favorite part of the display.

"My little elves those are my favorite pieces," said Lundberg