Valley Lights: In its third year at the Sunway Complex, the Casperson Family Xmas will wow you

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — For the third year in its new home, the Casperson Family Christmas offers people the chance to see an elaborate collection of Christmas lights, honoring the legacy of Max Casperson and his decades-long family tradition.



More than a quarter-mile of lighted displays are arranged along the entire north end of Sunway Soccer Complex.

Lights go on nightly at 6 p.m. and stay lit until 10 p.m.

Most illuminated displays were hand-made by Max Casperson, the result of decades of inspired work.

First Federal Bank hosts the collection along with the City and County of Twin Falls, as well as several individuals and organizations.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Whoa is the word, right? That's what you say when you see what he created," Angela Wells told me as we discussed the Casperson Family Christmas display. "I read that he created more than half of [the decorations] by hand, which is super impressive."

For decades Max Casperson hauled out sheds worth of decorations every year, creating a must-see, Christmas lights spectacle.

"This is a tradition that people used to [experience] as children, and now they're bringing their children. That something that we're really proud of," Wells said.

Illuminating thousands of feet of his farm acreage near Filer. I asked Wells if she ever visited the attraction as a kid.

"Of course... Christmas couldn't start until you did that," Wells said.

Starting in 2022, the Casperson Family's Christmas lights display found a new home in East Twin Falls thanks to First Federal Bank.

The Casperson Family Christmas now illuminates over a quarter mile along the entire length of Sunway Soccer Complex.

"I didn't personally know Max Casperson, but if you ever watched him or listened to his passion about what this does for the community, you can't help but want to be part of that," Wells said. "When First Federal first approached, we jumped on it."

There are reindeer playing games, gingerbread people skipping rope, an awful lot of elves, Santas and snowmen pursuing a range of activities— from jumping rope to driving pickups, to playing football or basketball. And the reason for the season— a nativity scene complete with a north star, manger, wise men, and … cowboys?

It was once a must-see holiday destination near Filer, and now it's a must-see holiday destination in East Twin Falls.

"Just stay in your warm cozy cars and drive by, which is probably what I'll be doing," Wells said.