BOISE, Idaho — The next time you catch a flight out of Boise, you might notice some changes at the airport, with a major expansion project preparing for takeoff.

“Construction is the name of the game right now at the Boise airport,” said Shawna Samuelson with the City of Boise.

She said passengers flying in and out will likely see lots of construction during the process to overhaul the airport.

“The goal of this project is to have the least impact on passengers possible,” Samuelson said.

See what is on the horizon at the Boise Airport—

Boise Airport prepares for Concourse A with up to 10 new gates

A new batch of local restaurants and concessions recently opened, with more on the way. Construction on the new rental car center is nearly complete, but the main attraction is the build-out of the new Concourse A, which could add up to 10 new gates.

Hensel Phelps was selected out of seven applicants to lead the charge on the expansion and provide input throughout the planning process. The city said the four finalists were judged solely on their experience — not their budget.

“They have worked on projects like ours plenty of times, and it’s that leadership and deep expertise that we are looking for in our partners,” Samuelson said.

The contracted project is not to exceed $700 million, all of which will be paid for by airport revenue and a passenger facility charge added to every airline ticket nationwide.

“There are no local tax dollars that go to support our operations or any of our infrastructure projects,” Samuelson said.

Before construction on Concourse A can begin, crews are building a new stretch of tarmac called the apron for airplane parking. They also need to upgrade the airport’s pre-9/11 baggage system and construct a utility plant to support the new Concourse A.

“We only have the opportunity to do Concourse A once, so we’re making sure that we have all the right players in place,” Samuelson said.

The rental car center will be finished soon and will be home to the city’s largest mural, which will be unveiled in April 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.