Idaho’s tallest residential tower opens in Boise, bringing luxury living to downtown

BOISE, Idaho — Boise’s skyline has a new standout feature – Arthur, now the tallest residential building in Idaho, has officially opened its doors in downtown Boise, offering nearly 300 upscale apartment units with sweeping views and deep family ties to the city.

The 26-story building was developed by longtime local developers and brothers Skip and Doug Oppenheimer, who say the project holds personal significance.

“We’ve been partners for 50 years– and brothers even longer,” said Doug Oppenheimer.

Arthur is named after their father and is the latest addition to a long list of projects the Oppenheimers helped shape in Boise, including the Wells Fargo Center and One Capital Center.

“We love downtown Boise, and we've seen it grow and evolve and be able to enrich the quality of life for so many Boiseans,” Doug said. “When you take Arthur, we hope it'll have a wonderful impact on the community. That's so wonderful to be a part of.”

“Well, it's been so exciting just to see the evolution of Boise over the years, and particularly in the last 10 or 15 years. And we were thinking that one of the pieces to the puzzle in this really wonderful downtown that Boise has evolved to, an apartment building like this,” explained Skip.

The tower features high-end amenities, panoramic views of the foothills, and design elements that aim to reflect Idaho’s natural beauty.

“We hope people notice and appreciate the idea that the mountains that we all are so familiar with, the foothills, are reflected in the [building’s] top line,” added Skip Oppenheimer.

“We're just very excited about the future of Boise,” Skip said. “I don't think it's an overstatement to say that downtown Boise may be one of the finest, most vibrant downtowns in the country.”

Leasing is now underway, with some residents already moved in.

Monthly leases range from $1,795 for a studio to $9,075 for a 3-bed, 3-bath penthouse unit. All the penthouses are reportedly spoken for, but there are still units currently available for rent.