BOISE, Idaho — A new study shows the Boise Centre is ready for growth. The Greater Boise Auditorium District says the Boise Centre hosted more than 150,000 visitors across 261 events last year, generating more than $50 million in local economic impact.

WATCH: Boise Centre leaders share what’s next after a new study outlines major opportunities for expansion and economic growth downtown.

Boise Centre leaders tell Idaho News 6 they’re exploring all options for expansion

Cody Lund, the Boise Centre’s executive director, said that demand is driving the push to grow.

“We try to bring heads in beds, people coming in to stay in hotels, to go out and to drive that economic activity into the downtown core,” Lund said.

The newly published feasibility study found the center turned away more than 400 events last year, many due to limited space.

“The size of space that we have is currently not big enough for the size of conventions that we could be going after,” Lund said.

The study points to a lack of exhibit hall space – an addition that could bring in larger conventions and expand opportunities for sports tourism and trade shows.

“What an exhibit hall would do is… it can do things like sports tourism. It can also bring in trade shows, that kind of activity that’s a little different,” Lund said.

Right now, the district collects about $12 million a year through hotel taxes — money that could help fund future projects.

“The additional space would then generate additional hotel taxes, which would then generate more money for the district to be able to use,” Lund said.

While growth downtown often raises concerns about parking and congestion, Lund said most convention-goers aren’t driving.

“A lot of convention goers… are coming in and they’re Ubering in from the airport into downtown. So a lot of them aren’t in that drive distance,” Lund said.

As for where an expansion could go, he said leaders are exploring all possibilities.

“Obviously, downtown, we are landlocked. There’s a lot of lack of available space, but we’re getting creative… going underground, building up, finding parcels adjacent,” Lund said.

Lund added that the district is considering a range of options – from a sister facility to a multi-purpose sports or event venue – with the goal of keeping growth centered downtown.

“The district is excited to see how they can help solve some of those problems,” he said.

Leaders say next steps haven’t been decided yet, but all options remain on the table for future expansion.

