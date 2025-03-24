Watch Now
Groundbreaking ceremony marks new era for professional soccer in Boise

The project will transform a former racetrack into world-class soccer fields by 2026
Boise Pro Soccer
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Ada County Board of Commissioners is hosting a groundbreaking event on Thursday morning, marking the arrival of professional soccer to Idaho. The event, which will be held at 10 a.m., signals the start of a significant transformation for the former racetrack at Expo Idaho.

“This is going to be a very special day for sports fans throughout Idaho and the Northwest,” said Ada County Commission Chairman Rod Beck. “We are proud to be working with a team of local sports and business professionals at Boise Pro Soccer who are committed to making sure professional soccer in Idaho is done right.”

Under a 30-year lease agreement with Ada County and Boise Pro Soccer, the venue will be converted into world-class soccer fields. Professional men's and women's soccer games are set to begin in March 2026.

The agreement stipulates that any additional revenue generated by Boise Pro Soccer will be allocated to the maintenance of the adjacent Park at Expo Idaho.

