Highway 16 flyover lanes begin to take shape over I-84

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department continues making steady progress on Idaho's first-ever three-level interchange on the border of Ada and Canyon counties, with flyover lanes being constructed over I-84.



Idaho's first three-level interchange takes shape as ITD builds flyover lanes over I-84

Drivers who pass by regularly have witnessed the progress since the project started in 2022. The massive undertaking represents ITD's biggest road project in the Treasure Valley.

"Right now, they've placed one pier cap, and that's where the bridge will sit on; it will be a steel structure. They're in the process of forming and placing the next pier cap. The others that you see will also have pier caps that support the steel flyover bridges," said Jeff Ryan, an ITD Design Construction Engineer.

Those steel bridges will be installed this winter into spring, meaning drivers should expect some temporary overnight closures on I-84 during construction.

The flyover lanes are a crucial part of the greater Highway 16 Corridor Project that's been years in the making.

"State Highway 16 will provide a vital north/south route in the Treasure Valley. It will be a controlled-access highway. It will take people from I-84, all the way up to State Highway 44," said Ryan.

ITD officials say the concrete beams that support the flyover lanes and bridges are drilled as deep as 150 feet into the ground.

"The one that you're standing on is about 125 feet deep. The drilled shafts out there are about 85 feet deep and 9 feet [wide] in diameter," said Ryan.

While some might wonder if portions of the interchange could open before the rest of the project, ITD says the project will actually finish sooner if all roads open at the same time.

If all goes to plan, ITD will open these roads to the public sometime in 2027.