New Boise Airport dining options feature popular local food vendors

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport marked the grand opening of several new food, drink and retail concessions Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

As the Treasure Valley grows, the Boise airport grows right along with it — more flights, more parking, and now several more food options.

Watch senior reporter Don Nelson talk to the new vendors about what the opportunity means to them —

A new food court, expected to be completed by the end of the year, will showcase several Boise-based vendors. The goal is to give travelers a taste of the city before they even leave the terminal.

“I’m stoked, dude,” one vendor said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity. It’s a 10-year contract. Can’t get any better than that.”

Another participating vendor added: “Whether you’re coming home, leaving on a trip or visiting Boise for the first time, you’ll get a sneak peek of some of the best local spots.”

