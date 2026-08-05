Spokane fire displaces tens of thousands. A Treasure Valley business offers free housing to victims

Katie Snowden and her husband and four children are among the tens of thousands of people displaced by a fire that continues to burn homes across Spokane.

Snowden described the moment she and her family realized the severity of the situation.

"We kind of just realized the reality. I was like... we aren't going back."

Boise Business Relocates Spokane Wildfire Evacuees

Katie's husband went back into town to help neighbors, and described to her what he saw.

"He was in Iraq and Fallujah and he described it as a war zone. It looked the same; it smelled the same."

First Choice Home Stays, a Treasure Valley small business, is providing free alternative housing arrangements to fire victims. Employees were actively calling victims and making housing arrangements, with a team sent to Spokane to assist.

Katrina said the company feels a responsibility to help.

"If we won't help, who will? We are a resource for victims of fire."

First Choice is working with Snowden and other victims to find housing while they wait to learn whether their homes are destroyed or still standing.

Snowden described the chaos of the evacuation.

"We didn't have any notice; it was just like go, go, go."

The situation in Spokane remains, and the flames are still raging. Many more homes and livelihoods are threatened as fire officials battle to contain it.

