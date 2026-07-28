Treasure Valley has the worst air quality in the country amid wildfire smoke

CALDWELL, Idaho — Neighbors in the Treasure Valley are dealing with heavy smoke from wildfires spanning hundreds of thousands of acres across eastern Oregon and Idaho, creating the worst air quality conditions in the country.

Air quality across the valley fluctuates throughout the day but generally ranges between 200 and 300 parts per million, a level at which even healthy adults should be taking safety precautions.

"Any long-term exposure or exertion outside could cause symptomology or ill health effects from the smoke," said Michael Toole, Regional Airshed Coordinator for the Department of Environmental Quality.

"Of the sheer amount that's in the air right now. We recommend that everybody take precautions," he added.

The air quality alert calls for limited time outdoors, even for those who work outside like construction crews. The Idaho Transportation Department is changing how it handles current projects to ensure worker safety.

"We've tried to shift work as much as possible to indoor work or work that's in a cab," ITD spokesperson Jill Youmans said.

Commuters won't see much change even as construction tasks move indoors, but the Department of Environmental Quality recommends keeping emissions as low as possible to avoid adding pollutants to the air.

"Carpool. Try not to be out driving your car a lot," Toole said.

With smoky conditions expected to stay through midweek, the best advice is to stay indoors whenever possible. For the most accurate information on air quality levels, keep an eye on air quality forecasts from the DEQ.

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