West Nile virus confirmed in batch of Caldwell mosquitoes

CALDWELL, Idaho — Health officials are asking residents to take precautions after the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District found that a sample of Caldwell mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The virus, confirmed on July 14th, is spread by mosquitoes that pick it up from infected birds, such as magpies and crows.

Chris Oceguera, assistant director for the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, said Idaho's location makes it a unique target.

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West Nile Virus Confirmed in Batch of Caldwell Mosquitos

"Treasure Valley is in the Pacific flightway for migratory birds, so the virus can get picked up down in Mexico and you can watch the virus travel up," Oceguera explained.

Standing water across the region also contributes to the problem.

"We have a lot of standing water due to agricultural needs of growing different crops," Oceguera added.

In response to the confirmed case, the abatement district has taken steps to address mosquito breeding areas.

"Here at Canyon County, we have recently deployed a drone unit to go out and treat mosquito breeding areas," Oceguera said.

Lakshmi Venugopal, a public health and disease specialist, said most people who contract West Nile virus will experience mild symptoms or none at all. Symptoms, which can resemble a cold or flu, may appear 2 to 6 days after being bitten.

However, people who are immunocompromised or older are at greater risk for more severe illness.

"In those situations, it's prudent to seek healthcare as soon as possible," Venugopal said. "Especially with the virus affecting the brain and the nervous system."

Blood testing is available for those who believe they may have contracted West Nile virus. Horses are also susceptible to the disease, and a vaccine is available for them as well.

Officials recommend the following precautions:

Use bug spray.

Remove stagnant water from your property.

Avoid going outside after dark.

Make sure all screen doors are in good repair and fit tightly.

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