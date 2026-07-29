Caldwell woman remembered by candlelight vigil after being killed in a hit-and-run

Nampa police arrested 18-year-old Alissa Huerta on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of 19-year-old Jade Aliyah Ramirez, preferred name Aliyah, who was killed in a hit-and-run in a parking lot along Caldwell Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Canyon County Sheriff's Office

Police believe Huerta intentionally struck Ramirez with her car following some sort of altercation. Huerta is charged with first-degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.

A family member of Ramirez, who lives in California, said the two women knew each other and that the attack was not random.

Ramirez leaves behind a 10-month-old daughter.

Hours after news of the arrest, friends and family gathered Tuesday night for a vigil to remember Ramirez.

Neighbors Remember Jade Ramirez, a 19-year-old Mother killed in a Hit and Run

Many attendees spoke of her loving soul and commitment to motherhood.

Joey Ortiz, one of Ramirez's closest friends, attended the vigil alongside his mother, Lucy, who remembered Ramirez like one of her own children.

"All I remember is just good things," Ortiz said.

Ortiz also believes his friend's death was not an accident.

I couldn't believe it. The first thing I said was, 'was it on purpose?' And it was. It was murder," Ortiz said.

Those who gathered at the vigil hope Ramirez will be remembered for her kindness and loving personality. Dozens circled with candles, flowers and balloons.

"It's no surprise. She was a very loving person," Ortiz said.

Huerta is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for an arraignment. She is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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