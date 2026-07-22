Farmers face financial losses as drought emergency stretches into summer

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Agriculture has long shaped life and livelihoods in the Treasure Valley, but dry conditions are putting many farms at risk.

A drought emergency declared in April is affecting local farmers into July, with water allotments cut and some fields left unplanted.

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Neil Durrant manages Big D Ranch. Although the situation hasn't been quite as bad as he feared, Idaho's drought ordinances have left him with less water than usual to irrigate his crops.

"We've got to be very conscientious with our water, how we water and which crops we are planting," Durrant said.

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Local Farmers Struggle with Drought Emergency Water Restrictions

Durrant typically grows sugar beets and corn, which require significantly more water than his other crops, such as wheat and dry beans. With only two-thirds of his typical water allotment this year, he has been forced to scale back.

"We had to pull about 100 acres of corn because it's on ground that's harder to irrigate and requires more water," Durrant said.

The financial impact has been significant.

"It's about 10% of our ground, 8% of our ground that we're not farming, so we're not collecting the revenue off of it," Durrant said.

He estimates the losses could reach as high as $100,000.

The drought is also affecting the soil itself. Without adequate water, Durrant said the ground can become extremely difficult to work with.

"It can set up hard as concrete," Durrant said.

Durrant does not expect water to last past September 1, which could complicate fall harvests and put crops at risk of damage with the unforgiving ground.

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Dennis Merrick, customer relations manager for Idaho Power, grew up on a farm in Owyhee County. He now helps to address irrigation concerns from farmers and other agriculture representatives. Merrick helped design irrigation efficiency programs for periods when water runs low.

The Snake River is currently running 4 to 5 feet lower than usual, and reservoirs like Anderson Ranch and Arrow Rock are capping water allotments across the Treasure Valley.

Merrick said the stakes extend well beyond individual farms.

"Idaho is driven by agriculture, and when they suffer, we suffer, but the state of Idaho's economy suffers, so we stand for their success," Merrick said.

For Merrick, the concern is also personal.

"I want to see them succeed because they're my friends, they're members of my community that I grew up with," Merrick said.

For more information on drought conditions and ordinances, visit the Idaho Department of Water Resources website.

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