Caldwell first responders assisting in multiple emergencies across the state

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell's emergency responders are sending resources across Idaho to support communities in need of support.

Two Caldwell officers were sent to Saturday's mass shooting in Twin Falls, and seven firefighters were sent to the scenes of wildfires threatening ranchers and small towns.

WATCH | Caldwell first responders assist emergencies across the state

Caldwell First Responders assist in Emergencies Across the State

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram reached out to the Twin Falls police chief to offer support immediately after the shooting. The entire Twin Falls day shift was involved in the critical incident, and those officers needed time off to process the tragic event.

Two Caldwell officers were sent to Twin Falls to help keep law enforcement services running for the community.

"We simply can't do this job alone, and we rely on our law enforcement partners to support one another during times of crisis and other significant events," - Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram

Caldwell Fire is also assisting to the west. Caldwell Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Matt Shupe said in a phone call Monday that fire crews have responded to both the Big Grass and Tartar fires to offer support and equipment.

"We sent seven personnel out to both fires. It's important to support the community where we can," Caldwell Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Matt Shupe

Caldwell Fire has access to more equipment resources than some rural fire departments, and the Nampa, Middleton and Star fire departments also sent personnel and equipment to help fight the Tartar fire.

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