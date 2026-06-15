New Idaho laws take effect July 1: What’s changing across the state

IDAHO — A slate of new Idaho laws passed in the 2026 legislative session — plus one from last year — will take effect July 1. The changes affect drivers, students, property owners, local governments, and more.

HB 533 — License plate stickers no longer required

Drivers in Idaho will no longer need to affix registration stickers to their license plates. Law enforcement will verify vehicle registration solely through electronic records.

HB 504 — Ban on bulk lottery ticket purchases

Purchasing large quantities of lottery tickets at once is prohibited to prevent resale schemes and promote fairness in the game.

HB 514 — Fewer training hours for cosmetologists

The state has reduced the number of training hours needed for cosmetology licenses. Proponents say it will make joining the field easier, while critics warn of potential drops in quality standards.

HB 822 — Schools must notify parents about name or pronoun changes

Teachers and counselors are now required to inform parents if a student requests to be addressed by a different name or pronouns.

HB 753 — Public bathrooms separated by biological sex

Public restrooms across Idaho, including those in schools, government buildings, and private businesses, must be designated and used according to biological sex.

HB 623 — Mandatory moment of silence in public schools

A new law requires a 60‑second moment of silence at the start of each school day for personal reflection or prayer.

SB 1227 — AI policies required in schools

Local school districts must adopt formal guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms and administrative tasks.

HB 583 — Limits on local regulation of short‑term rentals

Cities and counties now face restrictions on how they regulate short‑term rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo, which supporters say protects property rights.

HB 556 — State reimburses counties for housing state inmates

When state prisoners are held in county jails, the state will reimburse counties for the cost, a move aimed at easing rural budget strain.

HB 664 — Semi trucks allowed to go 80 mph

Semi trucks can now legally travel up to 80 mph on certain Idaho highways, matching the speed limit for passenger vehicles.

HB 37 (2025 session) — Firing squad as primary execution method

Although passed and signed into law in 2025, this bill takes effect July 1. It makes the firing squad Idaho’s primary method of execution in place of lethal injection.

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