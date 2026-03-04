Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
House Bill to eliminate license plate registration stickers signed into law

Barclay Idsal / Idaho News 6
House Bill 533 (HB-533), which eliminates the use of registration stickers on Idaho license plates, was signed into law by Governor Brad Little on Wednesday.

The law removes the state-wide requirement that all cars with Idaho plates display a registration sticker on their vehicle's rear license plate.

Instead, a valid license plate and vehicle registration will satisfy the state's traffic laws moving forward.

The legislation will save an estimated $300,000 in materials and production costs.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Jon Weber of Rexburg, argues that law enforcement already has access to all necessary vehicle information when running license plates.

Lt. Don Peck of the Nampa Police Department previously argued that the stickers help law enforcement better enforce registration requirements.

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2026.

