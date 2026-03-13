Neighbors weigh in as Idaho short-term rental bill heads to governor

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that could change how short-term rentals are regulated in Idaho is now headed to Gov. Brad Little’s desk, prompting discussion among property owners and residents about what the measure could mean for local neighborhoods.

House Bill 583 would clarify existing state law by affirming that property owners have the right to rent their homes while still allowing local governments to regulate short-term rentals in the interest of public health and safety.

Vacation rentals are already common in many parts of Idaho – from tourist destinations like McCall and Sun Valley to neighborhoods in Boise. In a roughly 10-block radius near Camel’s Back Park in Boise’s North End alone, there are at least a dozen listings on Airbnb.

Cara Hipwell, Vice President of the Idaho Vacation Rental Association, said she began managing short-term rentals as part of a family business.

"I'm in real estate but we used this as an opportunity to work with our kids,” Hipwell said.

Hipwell said vacation rentals can also support Idaho’s tourism economy and local businesses.

"Tourism is the third largest industry economy in the state. Our short-term rental, we employ the cleaners. You have landscaping, you have multiple businesses. We're always recommending places for our guests to go whether its restaurants or things to see and do," she said.

Some residents say the growth of short-term rentals raises questions about how many are appropriate in residential neighborhoods.

Kathleen Slinger, who has lived in Boise’s North End for more than four decades, said several homes on her block operate as vacation rentals.

"I would say so far so good. I have a few around me and it's worked out fine," Slinger said.

Still, she said she has concerns if the number of rentals continues to grow.

"One thing I worry about in the future and this is like for Airbnbs and rentals is parking because it's already pretty congested on the north end streets," she said.

If signed into law, House Bill 583 would take effect later this year and would set new limits on how local governments can regulate short-term rentals across Idaho.