Governor signs bill to prohibit healthcare providers, educators from facilitating a minor's gender transition

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday April, 10, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 822a (HB-822) into law, effectively banning "covered entities", including healthcare providers, educators, and childcare providers, from aiding in a minor's gender transition without explicit permission from parents or guardians.

The law, known as the "Pediatric Secretive Transitions Parental Rights Act," will also require those entities to report a minor to their parents within 72 hours if the child requests to use different pronouns or go by a different name.

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Supporters of the law say that it strengthens and solidifies parental rights concerning decisions about their child's medical and social care.

Opponents of the bill claim the law puts an already at-risk demographic in even more danger. According to the National Institutes of Health, transgender youth are over 3 times more likely to have suicidal ideation than their cisgender peers.

The bill comes after the legislature banned pediatric sex changes in 2023.