Idaho law allows semi-trucks and passenger cars to drive the same 80 mph on interstates

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A new law in Idaho will allow semi-trucks and passenger vehicles to travel at the same top speed of 80 mph on the state's interstates.

Gov. Little signed House Bill 664 into law, and the measure will take effect on July 1.

WATCH: A new Idaho law taking effect July 1 allows semi-trucks to drive 80 mph on interstates, matching the top speed of passenger vehicles.

New Idaho law allows semi-trucks to drive 80 mph

According to the bill, the difference in speed between vehicles is more dangerous than speed itself. Supporters argue that a 10 mph speed difference can increase dangerous vehicle interactions by up to 227%.

As your Magic Valley neighborhood reporter, I spoke with a long-haul trucker and local drivers along Interstate 84 in Jerome County about the change.

Arvel, a truck driver who drives over 3,000 miles a week on his route from Ohio to Idaho, said allowing truckers to match other drivers' speeds has a huge effect on the overall flow of traffic.

"I'm doing 70, he's doing 65— I go to get over—and this car is coming up probably doing 80, 85 [mph]. Now, they're hopping in the right lane to go around you because they think you cut them off," explained Arvel of the interstate dynamic.

"In the states that I'm driving through that have everybody doing the same speed limit. It's much smoother," Arvel said.

Arvel said the majority of slower trucks on the interstate are limited by what is being hauled, with many companies installing engine governing systems that put a cap on maximum speeds.

"Some of these trucks are governed to about 65 to 68 miles an hour. The guys who are stuck at those governed miles, they pretty much stay in the right lane— and then everybody else who's able to do the speed limit, they're able to just go past them," added Arvel. "I don't believe any of the trucks should be going over 80 miles per hour. I feel like 80 should be the cap."

While the state and truck drivers seem to agree on this issue, everyday motorists are singing a different tune. I asked Idaho drivers on Facebook what they think about the speed limit change.

"Don't think it is a good idea! They usually go over the speed limit anyways, but it is very scary when they go that fast," one person said.

"I really hope they rethink what they are about to do. It will be a dangerous choice to be on the road with a fully loaded trailer doing 80mph coming up on you from any direction. I've been in their blind spot— at 80 you lose big reaction time. I'll pray for everyone," another person said.

"So now a truck doing 79 is going to be passed by a truck doing 80. The problem with the speed difference is pulling out to pass and camping in the left lane. Keep the trucks in the right lane and enforce their speed limit," a third person said.

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