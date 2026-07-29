The question everyone's asking: When will the smoke finally clear? Here's why there's no clear answer

IDAHO — Wildfire season is well underway, and with persistent smoky skies and hot temperatures, there's one question everyone keeps asking: When will the smoke clear?

Idaho News 6 This was the view of downtown Boise at 8:00 a.m. on July 29, 2026. Thick wildfire smoke continues to impact visibility and air quality across the Treasure Valley.

Right now, there isn't a definite date or timeline that forecasters can provide. That may sound ironic, considering forecasting is all about predicting the future, but wildfire smoke is one of the more challenging weather impacts to pin down.

First, let's talk about why this smoke matters so much. Every morning, we watch smoke settle into the valley floors, creating hazy skies across the Treasure Valley. Overnight and into the morning, limited atmospheric mixing allows smoke to become trapped near the surface before gradually lifting later in the day. While it can lead to beautiful orange sunrises and sunsets, it also significantly degrades air quality.

Amy Slott Wildfire smoke scatters sunlight, giving the sky its vibrant orange glow during sunrise and sunset—but that same smoke is also what degrades our air quality

Over the past week alone, air quality has bounced between the Unhealthy and even Hazardous categories at times. That means wildfire smoke isn't just affecting sensitive groups—it can impact everyone. On those days, it's best to stay indoors, keep windows closed, and limit prolonged time outside.

Idaho News 6 Air quality map from July 29, 2026, showing widespread Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy conditions across southwest Idaho. For the latest air quality conditions and forecasts, visit the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

So why can't we give an exact date for when the smoke will clear?

There are a few reasons.

First, we're dealing with multiple large wildfires burning across eastern Oregon, including the Grass Fire, Coleman Fire, Bad Mountain Fire, Fox Fire, and several others. As long as these fires continue producing large smoke plumes, there's an ongoing source of smoke available to move into Idaho.

Idaho News 6 For updates on wildfires and containment, head to Watch Duty wildfire maps

Second, the weather pattern has been working against us. A large area of high pressure has kept conditions hot and dry while maintaining a southwest wind pattern. Think of it like a giant fan continuously pushing smoke from eastern Oregon into southwest Idaho. Even when winds briefly shift more westerly, smoke can still be transported into the Treasure Valley because several fires remain active across Oregon.

Idaho News 6 The large area of high pressure centered over the Four Corners (blue "H") is driving a southwesterly wind pattern (red arrow), acting like a conveyor belt that carries wildfire smoke from eastern Oregon into the Treasure Valley.

Finally, we don't have a strong weather system capable of clearing the air. Significant improvements usually require widespread rain to help suppress fires and wash smoke out of the atmosphere, or a stronger storm system that changes the wind pattern enough to push the smoke elsewhere. At this point, neither of those ingredients is in the forecast.

Looking ahead, forecast models continue to show high pressure remaining in place across the Four Corners through the start of August, keeping the overall pattern hot and dry. Southwest flow is expected to continue, with periods of westerly flow mixed in. While a dry cold front this weekend will bring cooler temperatures and could provide some temporary improvement by increasing mixing, it won't eliminate the smoke because the regional fires will still be burning.

Idaho News 6 Heading into August, the big blue "H" shifts toward California, resulting in a more westerly flow. Even with that shift, the wind continues carrying wildfire smoke from eastern Oregon toward Idaho, allowing smoky conditions to persist.

So, when will the smoke clear?

The honest answer is that we don't know yet. Until we see meaningful containment of the large Oregon wildfires and a significant shift in the weather pattern—such as a stronger Pacific storm system or widespread rainfall—smoky conditions will likely continue to come and go. There will be days with some improvement, followed by days where smoke becomes more widespread again.

For now, the best thing you can do is check the daily air quality forecast, limit time outdoors when conditions are unhealthy, and remember that while the forecast can tell us when smoke is more or less likely, it can't yet provide an exact end date.

