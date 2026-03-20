Governor Brad Little signs public school 'moment of silence' bill into law

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday morning, Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 623 (HB-623) into law.

HB-623, otherwise known as the Moment of Silence Bill, will require public schools to "provide a moment of silence for students for a minimum of sixy seconds, at or near the beginning of each school day to reflect, meditate, pray, or engage in any other silent activity."

The bill forbids public school teachers or administrators from influencing how children utilize the moment of silence.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug (R - District 10).

Supporters of the bill argue it provides children with a chance to clear their minds before engaging fully in a day of classroom instruction.

Detractors say it derails classes from the start, especially for elementary school grades.

Now signed, the bill will take effect on July 1, 2026.