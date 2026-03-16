"Not nearly enough": Idaho Senate passes county jail bill while state inmate cost dispute lingers

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate passed HB 556 on Monday afternoon, which aims to increase reimbursement rates to county jails that house state inmates.

In an interview with Idaho News 6, Senior Reporter Don Nelson asked Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue... is it enough? "No, not, not nearly enough. It doesn't even meet the average of jails across the State of Idaho, let alone jails like mine and jails like Ada County."

WATCH | County sheriffs talk cost concerns regarding HB 556—

County Jail Funding bill HB 556 passed the Senate

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford broke down the numbers.

“It costs Ada County $134.08 to house a person in the jail, that’s per day,” said Clifford.

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Both county sheriffs reiterated the same sentiment. The proposed increase in reimbursements—up to $80 per day—is insufficient. “We need that money to house those inmates, to make sure our structure is safe, our infrastructure is up and running, make sure we have enough money to feed everybody."

Sheriff Donahue added that the issue is jail space, urging the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) to set aside the funds needed to build more prison space in the state.

“How’s that fair to the county taxpayers? And let me ask you this... aren’t every one of these people behind me from a county in the State of Idaho? Last time I looked. So, they’re penalizing their own taxpayers by not doing their job,” said Donahue.

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During a JFAC hearing in February, committee members grilled Department of Corrections Director Bree Derrick on bed availability for the rising number of incarcerated Idahoans. Derrick responded that if their facilities have no beds available, they need to find other options, including county jails and out-of-state prison systems.

But the issue isn't contained to just Idaho counties.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, Idaho pays other states to house approximately 800 Idaho inmates that the state lacks room for.

“The State of Idaho is paying a private facility in the State of Arizona $85 a day to house them... plus transportation costs. And you’re paying Idaho jails a day, or you’re going to pay $80 a day, so we’re still subsidizing," Sheriff Donahue explains.

Increasing the daily reimbursement rate will create an additional annual obligation to the state general fund of $3.1M.

The bill now heads to Governor Brad Little's office for final approval.