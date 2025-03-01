Inside the Statehouse: School choice tax credit, minimum fines for marijuana possession, and more

BOISE, Idaho — The 2025 Idaho Legislative session began just under two months ago — with over 400 pieces of legislation introduced, it can be difficult to keep track of new bills and how they may impact Idahoans.

Here is some of the notable legislation that has been introduced, advanced, or enacted in Idaho this week —

LATEST ENACTED LEGISLATION

House Bill 7 Marijuana possession, fine amount



Idaho Governor Brad Little signed H.B. 7 on Monday, which will implement a minimum $300 fine for first-time convictions of marijuana possession of three ounces or less for people 18 years old or older. RELATED: Gov. Little signs law on marijuana possession fees If a person is convicted of more than three ounces, it would come with a felony charge with possible imprisonment for up to five years. Fines up to $10,000 are possible. The bill will become Idaho law on July 1, 2025.

House Bill 93 Idaho parental choice tax credit



On Thursday, Gov. Little signed H.B. 93 to create a Parental Choice Tax Credit program — the program will allow parents to receive up to a $5,000 tax credit per child to use for private education or homeschooling. RELATED: Governor Brad Little signs Parental Choice Tax Credit bill The bill opens up $50 million to middle-class parents who otherwise might not have been able to afford private education. The bill text included a measure to put it into effect retroactively as of Jan. 1, 2025. RELATED: Idaho's new law opens door for parents to be reimbursed for "non-public" schooling

AWAITING THE GOVERNOR

House Bill 32 Mask mandates, prohibition



The Idaho Legislature passed H.B. 32 on Friday, Feb. 21 — the bill, which would prohibit the state, political subdivisions, or officials from mandating medical face masks, face shields, or other face coverings, now awaits the governor's signature. RELATED: Idaho legislature approves bill banning mask mandates, awaits governor's signature The bill makes exceptions for vocational settings where protective equipment is essential, such as healthcare professionals and those working with hazardous materials. If signed, the bill will take effect immediately due to an included emergency clause.

ADVANCING LEGISLATION

House Bill 230 Sexual exhibition, civil action



H.B. 230, which targets public drag shows, passed the Idaho House with a split reaction from state lawmakers on Monday. Specifically, the bill looks to ban "sexually provocative dances" that "exaggerate sexual characteristics" in places where children are present. RELATED: Bill targeting 'sexually explicit' shows passes Idaho House Event organizers could face a $5,000 lawsuit if a minor is in attendance at any show or performance deemed inappropriate. If passed, the law would go into effect 30 days after receiving a signature from the governor.

House Bill 243 Daycare licenses



The Idaho House passed H.B. 243 on Thursday, which would change regulations for childcare facilities. One of the biggest changes that the bill would introduce is the elimination of specific child-to-staff ratios, allowing providers to create their own guidelines. RELATED: Proposed bill could reshape daycare regulations amid Idaho's childcare crisis The bill passed the house with 54 in favor and 15 against — it will now head to the Senate. If enacted, the legislation will go into effect on July 1.

INTRODUCED LEGISLATION

House Bill 109 SNAP, candy and soda exclusion

