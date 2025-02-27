Gov. Brad Little signs Parental Choice Tax Credit bill

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 93 on Thursday to create a Parental Choice Tax Credit program — the program will allow parents to receive up to a $5,000 tax credit per child to use for private education.

Proponents of the bill say it will broaden educational opportunities for families, allowing them to have more control over their child's education.

The tax credits could be used to cover the cost of private school or homeschooling, including reimbursements for tuition, textbooks, and transportation.

"With the passage of the $50 million Parental Choice Tax Credit program, Idaho boasts even more abundant schooling options for Idaho students and families," Gov. Little said in a press release. "Combined with the continuation of Idaho’s astoundingly successful LAUNCH program, Idaho has become the first state to offer education freedom from kindergarten through career. "