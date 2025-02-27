Idaho House passes House Bill 243 to change regulations for childcare facilities

House Bill 243, which would change regulations for childcare facilities, passed the Idaho House on Thursday. Proponents of the bill say it will enhance accessibility to childcare, while opponents argue it may jeopardize the safety of children.

RELATED: Proposed bill could reshape daycare regulations amid Idaho's childcare crisis

One of the biggest changes that the bill would introduce is the elimination of specific child-to-staff ratios, allowing providers to create their own guidelines. The bill text says that facilities will need to "develop a documented child-to-staff ratio policy that accounts for the ages and needs of the children under its care."

The bill passed the house with 54 in favor and 15 against — it will now head to the Senate. If passed, the legislation would go into effect on July 1.