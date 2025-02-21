Idaho legislature approves bill banning mask mandates, awaits governor's signature

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature has approved a bill banning mask mandates across the state. The bill cleared the House at the end of January and received Senate approval earlier on Friday — it now awaits the governor's signature to become law.

House Bill 32 would prohibit the state, political subdivisions, or officials from mandating medical face masks, face shields, or other face coverings to prevent the spread of contagious or infectious diseases.

The bill makes exceptions for vocational settings where protective equipment is essential, such as healthcare professionals and those working with hazardous materials. It also permits recommendations for mask-wearing, provided they clarify these recommendations are not mandatory. Hospitals and healthcare facilities can still impose mask requirements.

If signed by the governor, the bill will take effect immediately due to an included emergency clause.