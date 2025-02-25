Bill targeting 'sexually explicit' shows passes Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho — A bill, targeting drag shows in public, passed the Idaho House with split reaction from state lawmakers.

"We're not looking to ban these performances, but we do want to make sure that children are protected,” said Blaine Conzatti, President of the Idaho Family Policy Center, who helped draft the legislation.

House Bill 230 targets drag shows in public, specifically "sexually provocative dances" that "exaggerate sexual characteristics" in public places where children are present.

Conzatti points to pride festivals held in public parks, where he says drag shows, burlesque and pole dancing pose concerns for underage audience members. He said, "So, simple things like checking ID at the door, making sure that these events are taking place in private where children are not present."

Every year, Boise Pride hosts their festival at a public park. The event is always free and open to all ages.

After a recent announcement to move this year's festival to Ann Morrison Park, I reached out to organizers, who say this legislation misrepresents drag performances.

Davis Hilton, Marketing Director for Boise Pride said, "Wherever there is an opportunity where children could be at a drag performance that's hosted by us, there's no sexually explicit material allowed or visible in the performance. So, it's really not something that we're worried about."

The law looks to add legal accountability for event organizers, opening the door for financial consequences and lawsuits if children are exposed.

If signed into law, event organizers could face a $5,000 lawsuit if a minor is in attendance.

Idaho House Democratic Leader Representative Ilana Rubel says the language in Bill 230 is vague and unconstitutional.

Rubel said, "Anyone can decide if they think a gesture or a dance move was sexually provocative, and this bill would allow them to go sue. And the upshot of that is nobody dares put on a performance. People can't put on a performance, risking that the whole audience might come and sue you."

With an overwhelming majority of House lawmakers voting in favor of the bill Monday afternoon, 55 to 10, the legislation will now go to the Senate.

